Finland Current Account Balance Swing To Deficit

Finland's current account balance swung to deficit in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account balance registered a deficit of EUR 0.1 billion in January versus a surplus of EUR 2.041 billion in December.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion versus EUR 1.384 billion in the previous month.

The services trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 335 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 146 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 321 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 256 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 1.4 billion.

