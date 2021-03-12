Spain Retail Sales Drop Sharply In January

Spain's retail sales declined sharply in January, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Retail sales decreased by an adjusted 9.5 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.5 fall in December.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales slid 10.9 percent versus a moderate 0.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual fall was largely driven by a 13.8 percent fall in non-food product sales. Food sales also decreased in January, but at a marginal rate of 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were down 7.6 percent, in contrast to December's 1.3 percent growth.

