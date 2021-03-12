Romania January Trade Deficit Narrows

Romania's trade deficit in January narrowed from a year ago the decline in imports outpaced the fall in exports, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.194 billion from EUR 1.318 billion in the same month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 1.953 billion.

Exports fell 4.9 percent year-on-year and imports dropped 5.8 percent.



Shipments to the EU decreased 3.8 percent and imports from the region fell 1.6 percent. The intra-EU trade showed a deficit of EUR 815.2 million versus EUR 733.0 million in the same month last year.



Non-EU exports dropped 8.5 percent annually and imports shrunk 16.2 percent.

The non-EU trade deficit was EUR 378.6 million versus EUR 585.4 million in the same month a year ago.

Economic News

