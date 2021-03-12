India Inflation Accelerates In February

India's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in February, figures published by the statistics ministry showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation advanced to 5.03 percent in February from 4.06 percent in January. The expected rate was 4.83 percent.



Similarly, food price growth climbed to 3.87 percent from 1.96 percent in the prior month.

Data revealed that clothing and footwear prices grew 4.21 percent and housing costs moved up 3.23 percent. Fuel and light charges gained 3.53 percent.

Transport and communication cost grew notably by 11.36 percent and by 6.33 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India forecast consumer price inflation of 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.19 percent, while food prices fell 0.58 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.