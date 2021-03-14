Hong Kong Bourse May Cut Into Friday's Losses

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 850 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,740-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with optimism again limited by bond yield concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 645.89 points or 2.20 percent to finish at 28,739.72 after trading between 28,707.35 and 29,550.37.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dipped 0.58 percent, while AIA Group plummeted 5.33 percent, Alibaba Group slid 0.70 percent, ANTA Sports and Wharf Real Estate both declined 2.37 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.97 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both sank 1.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) weakened 0.69 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.84 percent, CITIC lost 1.04 percent, CNOOC plunged 3.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 1.55 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 2.60 percent, Hang Lung Properties eased 0.20 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 0.34 percent, Meituan tanked 3.37 percent, New World Development shed 1.24 percent, Ping An Insurance surrendered 2.02 percent, Sands China retreated 2.49 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.25 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.47 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 4.12 percent, WuXi Biologics tumbled 3.34 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be a dichotomy as the Dow opened higher and remained so on its way to a record closing high. The NASDAQ and S&P opened in the red, although the latter inched into the green by the session's close.

The Dow jumped 293.05 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 32,778.64, while the NASDAQ sank 78.81 points or 0.59 percent to end at 13,319.86 and the S&P 500 rose 4.00 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,943.34. For the week, the Dow spiked 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The continued advance by the Dow came as traders expressed optimism about the reopening after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The vaccine news combined with the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package led to hopes for a return to normalcy after a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the economic optimism also led to a spike in treasury yields, with the ten-year yield surging above 1.6 percent to reach its highest levels in a year - which resulted in selling pressure for the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

In economic news, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than expected in March, hitting a one-year index high.

Crude oil prices fluctuated on Friday as traders remained optimistic about the outlook for energy demand but seemed reluctant to continue pushing oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery closed down $0.41 at $65.61 a barrel.

