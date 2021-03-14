Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 4.5% On Month In January

The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 841.7 billion yen.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 5.5 percent following the upwardly revised 5.3 percent increase in December (originally 5.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 1.5 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent after spiking 11.8 percent in the previous month.

The forecast for Q1 2021 core machine orders suggests a decline of 6.0 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year.

