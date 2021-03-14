AstraZeneca Says 'no Evidence' Of Increased Blood Clot Risk From COVID-19 Vaccine

AstraZeneca said Sunday that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The company stated that so far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the company has received as of 8 March. It is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, the company said that, in clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled.

In terms of quality, there are also no confirmed issues related to any batch of its vaccine used across Europe, or the rest of the world. Additional testing has, and is, being conducted by the company and independently by European authorities and none of these re-tests have shown cause for concern, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ireland on Sunday temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following a report from Norway of patients developing blood clots post inoculation.

Responding to Irish authorities' action to temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, the U.K.'s the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA said that it is closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine is the cause. People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.

The health regulator of the European Union, European Medicines Agency or EMA said on Friday that the administration of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine can continue even as investigation on cases of blood clot events in Denmark and some member countries are ongoing. There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine. The most common side effects with COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days after vaccination.

Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues. Last week, Austria had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a nurse died of severe blood coagulation problems days after receiving the shot.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech.

The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 70 countries across six continents, and with the recent Emergency Use Listing granted by the World Health Organization accelerates the pathway to access in up to 142 countries through the COVAX Facility.

