Japan Tertiary Activity Fall For Third Month

Japan's tertiary activity fell for the third straight month in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The tertiary activity index declined 1.7 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, medical, care and welfare, retail trade, transport and postal activities, -related services, goods rental and leasing, electricity, gas, heat supply and water declined in January.

Meanwhile, real estate, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, information and communications increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 6.1 percent in January, following a 3.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

