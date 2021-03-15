Indonesia Trade Surplus Falls In February

Indonesia's trade surplus decreased in February, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose fell to $2.001 billion in February from $2.512 billion a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.21 billion.

In January, the trade surplus was $1.958 billion.

Exports grew 8.56 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a rise of 8.73 percent.

Imports rose 14.86 percent annually in February. Economists had forecast a increase of 12.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 0.19 percent and imports decreased 0.49 percent in February.

