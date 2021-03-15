Finland Inflation Rises In February

Finland's consumer price inflation increased in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.91 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.89 percent in January.

Prices of detached houses, cigarettes, capital repair on detached house, long train journeys and diesel were higher from a year ago.

The increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms, average interest rate on housing loans, interests on consumer credit, televisions and mobile phones, the statistical office said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.36 percent in February, following a 0.33 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 0.3 percent monthly and increased 0.9 percent from a year ago in February.

