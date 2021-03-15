India Wholesale Price Inflation Increases In February

India's wholesale prices rose in February, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index increased 4.17 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.03 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 1.82 percent annually in February, after a 2.24 percent decline in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 3.31 percent in February, after a 0.26 percent fall in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices gained 0.58 percent in February, after a 4.78 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 5.81 percent in February, following a 5.13 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 1.95 percent in December.

