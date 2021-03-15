German Wholesale Price Inflation Strongest Since Late 2018

German wholesale price inflation reached its strongest level since late 2018, Destatis reported Monday.

Wholesale prices advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after staying flat in January. This was the fastest growth since December 2018.

The annual growth was largely driven by the price increase in the wholesale of ores, metals and metal semi-finished products. In contrast, prices for live animals and meat and meat products, declined sharply from the previous year.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices gained 1.4 percent versus 2.1 percent increase in January.

