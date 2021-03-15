Czech Retail Sales Decline In January

The Czech retail sales declined in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales decreased by a working-day 6.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.8 percent fall in December.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 9.9 percent annually in December. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in January.

Sales of food fell 0.6 percent and sales of non-food goods declined 12.7 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 2.8 percent.

