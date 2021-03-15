Denmark Producer Prices Rise For The First Time Since 2019

Denmark's producer prices increased for the first time since April 2019 in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 3.1 percent year-on-year in February.

Prices in energy supply surged 69.9 percent annually in February and those in mining and quarrying gained 5.1 percent. Prices for water supply rose 2.3 percent.

Domestic market prices grew 7.3 percent annually in February, while foreign market prices fell 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in February.

Import prices increased 0.7 percent yearly in February and rose 1.3 percent from a month ago.

