Low COVID Metrics At The Weekend In US

38034 new cases and 572 deaths from the disease were reported in the United States on Sunday, the lowest figures in both metrics in recent months.

This is the data recorded on the last day of the past week in which an average of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 1,350 deaths were reported daily.

With this, the national total of COVID cases increased to 29438779, according to latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. COVID death toll rose to 530821.

The decline of cases is good reason to be optimistic about where the country could be by summer as vaccinations speed up, but experts warn against another surge during Spring break and after holidays.

About 100 people were reportedly arrested and two police officers injured as spring break crowds gathered in Florida's Miami Beach over the weekend.

More than 4,800 cases of coronavirus variants have been reported in the United States so far, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

The best way to avoid any threat from variants is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and to continue with the public measures, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said the federal government's Covid-19 guidelines will be much more liberal by July 4 if US cases drop as more people are vaccinated.

About 107 million doses of anti-corona vaccines have been administered across the country so far. That translates to 32 doses per hundred people.



In major COVID-related developments outside U.S., the Netherlands became the latest country to halt the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine following reports of possible side effects. The Dutch government announced that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be suspended for two weeks "as a precautionary measure and pending further investigation."

Austria, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria and Ireland are the other European countries to suspend the roll out of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of patients developing blood clots after inoculations.

These nations took the decision despite an advise by European Medicines Agency that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. The European Union's medicines regulator did not recommend suspending its use.

Italy issued new lockdown orders Monday as cases of coronavirus variants were reported in the country.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News