Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,045-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on easing bond yields ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are called mixed with an upside bias.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the oil and stocks and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 8.68 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,045.71 after trading between 3,036.14 and 3,065.17. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 12.4 trillion won. There were 564 gainers and 293 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.57 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.59 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.24 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.21 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.66 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.50 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.80 percent, Naver added 0.66 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.33 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 0.99 percent, S-Oil sank 1.29 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 5.77 percent, POSCO perked 2.33 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.78 percent, KEPCO was up 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.22 percent and Kia Motors surged 3.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ended up being positive as stocks languished near the unchanged line throughout Monday morning before breaking well into the green in the afternoon.

The Dow jumped 174.82 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 32,953.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 139.84 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,459.71 and the S&P 500 gained 25.60 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,968.94.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economic outlook amid stepped up vaccination efforts and the recent passage of a new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

A pullback by treasury yields may also have generated some buying interest, with the ten-year yield moving lower after ending last Friday's trading at its highest closing level in over a year.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders are hoping the Fed will address the recent spike in bond yields, which has led to considerable volatility in Wall Street in recent sessions.

Crude oil futures ended lower on Monday with traders weighing energy demand prospects in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April slid $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $65.39 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis