Thai Shares Likely To Find Traction On Tuesday

The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,565-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on easing bond yields ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are called mixed with an upside bias.

The SET finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 2.46 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,565.73 after trading between 1,562.69 and 1,575.96. Volume was 27.950 billion shares worth 72.811 billion baht. There were 1,053 decliners and 603 gainers, with 405 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.59 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.09 percent, Asset World plunged 3.64 percent, Bangkok Asset Management gained 0.46 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 1.20 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.57 percent, BTS Group improved 0.53 percent, Gulf declined 1.46 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.02 percent, PTT Oil & Retail sank 0.83 percent, PTT surrendered 1.20 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 0.74 percent, SCG Packaging perked 0.56 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 1.36 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.80 percent and TMB Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ended up being positive as stocks languished near the unchanged line throughout Monday morning before breaking well into the green in the afternoon.

The Dow jumped 174.82 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 32,953.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 139.84 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,459.71 and the S&P 500 gained 25.60 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,968.94.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economic outlook amid stepped up vaccination efforts and the recent passage of a new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

A pullback by treasury yields may also have generated some buying interest, with the ten-year yield moving lower after ending last Friday's trading at its highest closing level in over a year.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders are hoping the Fed will address the recent spike in bond yields, which has led to considerable volatility in Wall Street in recent sessions.

Crude oil futures ended lower on Monday with traders weighing energy demand prospects in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April slid $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $65.39 a barrel.

