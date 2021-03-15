TSX Ends On Firm Note; Telecom, Healthcare Stocks Shine

The Canadian stock market opened on a firm note Monday morning and despite suffering a setback around mid-morning, rebounded and eventually recorded a new closing high, led by gains in telecom and healthcare stocks.

Stocks from materials and information sections too posted strong gains, while energy stocks traded weak. Financial and consumer staples shares turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 103.43 points or 0.55% at 18,954.75, a few points off a new intra-day high of 18,964.29.

The Capped Telecom Services Index climbed 6.4%. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B.TO) shares soared nearly 42%. Rogers Communications Inc.(RCI.TO) signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt. As per the deal, Rogers will pay $40.50 in cash for all of Shaw's issued and outstanding class A and class B shares. Rogers Communications shares gained 3.4%.

Quebecor (QBR.B.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) gained 2.9%, 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

The Capped Healthcare Index moved up 4.17%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) spurted nearly 11%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) climbed 5.5%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) gained 3.4 to 4.1%, and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 1.3%.

Technology stocks Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained 5.6%, 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. Opex Text (OTEX.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Photon Control (PHO.TO) gained 2 to 2.4%.

In the materials section, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), New Gold (NG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) gained 3 to 5.2%. Iamgold (IMG.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) also rose sharply.

Energy stocks Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) declined 2.4 to 6%.

Financial shares CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) ended lower by 0.4 to 1.4%.

In economic news, Canada's manufacturing sales surged 3.1% to C$ 56.2 billion in January from a month earlier, after rising by an upwardly revised 1.3% in December, data released by Statistics Canada showed. Market had expected sales to rise by 2.5%.

A preliminary estimate released by Statistics Canada said the industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.5% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January. Year over year, the IPPI increased 6.9 percent

According to data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), housing starts in Canada declined 13.5% over a month earlier to 245,922 units in February, compared to market forecasts of 250,000 units.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com