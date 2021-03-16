Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific activity.

Imports are expected to climb 11.9 percent on year after sinking 8.5 percent in January. Exports are called lower by an annual 0.8 percent after rising 6.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 420 billion yen following the 323.9 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Australia will see February results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in January, the index rose 0.3 percent on month.

South Korea will provide February unemployment data, with the jobless rate expected to fall to 4.8 percent from 5.4 percent in January.

Singapore will release February figures for non-oil exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.0 percent on month and an increase of 6.6 percent on year. That follows the 7.0 percent monthly increase and the 12.8 percent yearly gain in January - when the trade surplus was $5.61 billion.

New Zealand will see Q4 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$2.88 billion following the NZ$3.52 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

Economic News

