Australia House Price Index Climbs 3.0% In Q4

The house price index in Australia was up 3.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, the house price index gained 3.6 percent, slowing from 4.5 percent in the three months prior.

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose A$257.9 billion to A$7,724.4 billion in Q4.

The mean price of residential dwellings rose A$21,300 to A$728,500, while the number of residential dwellings rose by 44,100 to 10,602,700.

