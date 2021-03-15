EMA Continues Investigation Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Over Blood Clotting Issues

European Medicines Agency or EMA said Monday that its safety committee continues investigation of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and thromboembolic events. This follows several major EU member states suspended use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clotting issues.

EMA said its safety committee (PRAC) will further review the information on Tuesday and has called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 18 March to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken.

While its investigation is ongoing, EMA currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects, the regulator of the European Union said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reportedly has urged countries not to halt Covid-19 vaccinations. The WHO reportedly said there was no evidence of a link between the vaccine and blood clots.

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal on Monday reportedly suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clotting issues.

Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands had suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues. Earlier this month, Austria had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a nurse died of severe blood coagulation problems days after receiving the shot.

AstraZeneca said Sunday that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The company stated that so far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the company has received as of 8 March. It is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech.

The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 70 countries across six continents, and with the recent Emergency Use Listing granted by the World Health Organization accelerates the pathway to access in up to 142 countries through the COVAX Facility.

