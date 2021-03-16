European Economics Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases final consumer price data for February. According to preliminary estimate, inflation slowed to 0.4 percent in February from 0.6 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer price figures. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.6 percent rise in consumer prices for February.

At 6.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is seen rising to 74.0 in March from 71.2 in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.