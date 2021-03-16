New Zealand Credit Card Spending Fall For Second Month

New Zealand's credit card spending declined for the second month in a row in January, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

Overall credit card spending decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 2.0 percent decrease in December.

Domestic billing increased 0.3 percent monthly to NZ$3.279 billion and overseas billings declined 7.6 percent to NZ$239 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 10.6 percent in January, following a 6.7 percent fall in the previous month. This was the eleventh consecutive fall.

