BoJ Chief Sees Importance In Preparing For Future Digital Currency

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it should prepare to respond to the new payment and settlement systems and the future need for digital currency.

Although the bank has not changed its stance that it "currently has no plan to issue central bank digital currency," it is important to prepare thoroughly to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner, Kuroda said in a video message.

The banker said central banks share the view that it is not an appropriate policy response to start considering CBDC only when the need to issue CBDC arises in the future.

