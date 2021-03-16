Italy Inflation Rises As Estimated

Italy's consumer prices rose in February, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.4 percent increase in January, as estimated.

The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.9 percent in February from 0.8 percent in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent annually in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month, in line with initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, HICP fell 0.2 percent in February. This was in line with initial estimate.

