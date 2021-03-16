New Zealand Has NZ$2.695 Billion Current Account Deficit In Q4

New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$2.695 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a deficit of NZ$2,88 billion following the NZ$3.521 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

New Zealand's net international liability position was NZ$177.1 billion, down from NZ$177.2 billion in Q3.

The seasonally adjusted goods surplus narrowed to NZ$215 million in Q4, while the services balance had a NZ$677 million deficit compared with a surplus in the previous quarter.

The primary income deficit narrowed to NZ$1.5 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$6.5 billion.

