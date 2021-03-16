Singapore Non-Oil Exports Jump 8.2% On Month In February

The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore jumped a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent on month in February, Statistics Singapore said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.9 percent increase in January (originally 7.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, exports gained 4.2 percent - shy of expectations for 6.6 percent following the downwardly revised 12.7 percent increase in the previous month (originally 12.8 percent).

Total trade was down 3.3 percent on year after slipping 1.9 percent in January. It was up 6.0 percent on month after rising 5.7 percent in January.

Economic News

