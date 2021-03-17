European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Consumer Price Data Due

Final consumer price data from euro area and new car registrations from Europe are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is slated to publish Europe's new car registration data for February.

At 4.00 am ET, HICP data is due from Austria and Slovakia.

At 5.00 am ET, average gross wages data is due from Poland. Wage growth is seen at 4.9 percent in February versus 4.8 percent in January.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for February. The statistical office is set to confirm 0.9 percent growth in consumer prices.

Economic News

