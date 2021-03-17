South Korea Jobless Rate Declines In February

South Korea's unemployment rate fell in February, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in February from 5.4 percent in January.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in February from 5.7 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 1.353 million in February from 1.57 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 201,000 persons.

The number of employed persons decreased by 473,000 year-on-year to 26.365 million in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.