Bravo Packing Expands Pet Food Products Recall For Salmonella, Listeria Concerns

Bravo Packing, Inc. has expanded its earlier recall to now include all pet food and bones in all package sizes citing the potential risks related to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes to humans and animals.

The Carneys Point, New Jersey -based company in early March had called back two pet food products, Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food, for the same concerns.

In a statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that samples collected during its inspection tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Bravo Packing, which generally works with distributors that fill orders to retail stores and to consumers directly nationwide, is expanding the recall due to potential cross contamination.

The affected products include 2 lbs and 5 lbs sizes of "Performance Dog" (chub) frozen raw dog food; "Green Tripe" (chub - ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food; and "Beef" (chub - ground) frozen raw dog food.

Further, the company has called back "Performance Dog" (patties) frozen raw dog food, "Tripe" (patties 1/4 lbs.) frozen raw dog food, and Bones (smoked) 14 varieties, all of which are in unknown sizes.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause illness in pets eating the products, as well as people who handle contaminated pet food products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. A pet with a Salmonella infection may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Listeria monocytogenes is also an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, the company has not received any reports of human or animal illness related to the recalled products to date.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News