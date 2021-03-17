Austria Inflation Rises In February

Austria's consumer price inflation rose in February, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.8 percent increase in January.

Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.6 percent yearly in February. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.6 percent and transport cost rose 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in February.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, rose to 1.4 percent in February from 1.1 percent in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP increased 0.3 percent in February.

