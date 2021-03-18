European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Monetary Policy Announcement Due

The monetary policy announcement is due from the Bank of England on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

The central bank is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent and to maintain the size of quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.

Other major economic reports due for the day are as follows

At 3.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to release Swiss producer prices for February. Prices had decreased 2.1 percent on year in January.

At 4.30 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for January. Also, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland. Poland's industrial output is forecast to grow 3.9 percent annually and producer prices to gain 1.3 percent on year in February.

In the meantime, Norges Bank announces its interest rate decision.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes foreign trade data. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 25.3 billion in January from EUR 29.2 billion in December.



At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to raise its one-week repo rate to 18.00 percent from 17.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.