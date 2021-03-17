Eurozone Consumer Prices Rise For Second Straight Month

Eurozone consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year, the same rate as in January. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2 percent.

Inflation was in positive territory for the second straight month and in line with the preliminary estimate.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, eased to 1.1 percent from 1.4 percent in January. The core rate also came in line with the estimate published on March 2.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, as initially estimated.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices climbed 1.3 percent annually and non-energy industrial goods prices gained 1 percent. Cost of services grew 1.2 percent, while energy prices dropped 1.7 percent.

