Poland Average Gross Wages Increase In February

Poland's average gross wages rose in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in February and amounted to 5568.82 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.3 percent in February.

Average paid employment declined 1.7 percent annually in February and amounted to 6334.0 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.