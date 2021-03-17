Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note; Inflation Data, Fed Policy In Focus

The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due later in the day.

Data on Canadian inflation for the month of February will set the trend for the market in the morning session. Canada's inflation had increased by 0.6% in January. Core inflation rose 1.6% in January over the same month a year earlier.

The Fed is poised to upgrade its forecasts for the U.S. , but it would be hard to justify no change in the policy outlook.

The Canadian market stayed weak right through the session on Tuesday. Energy and healthcare stocks were among the prominent losers. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 80.74 points or 0.43% at 18,874.01, after sliding to a low of 18,854.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE.TO) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, up from $0.16 per share a quarter earlier. The Q1 dividend will be paid on or before April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. Westshore has also announced a one-time, non-recurring special dividend of $0.50 per share, which will also be paid on or before April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

Asian stocks ended weak on Wednesday as investors stayed largely cautious, looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due out later in the day. Chinese and Hong Kong shares ended flat as the U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing's ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

European are exhibiting weakness in cautious trade as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.51 or 0.8% at $64.29, extending losses from previous session amid concerns over outlook for energy demand and possible excess supply in the market.

Gold futures are lower by $3.70 or 0.21% at $1,727.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.098 or 0.38% at $25.05 an ounce.

