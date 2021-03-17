TSX Posts Fresh Closing High As Stocks Rise After Early Weakness

After swinging between gains and losses till an hour past noon, the Canadian stock market climbed higher to eventually close on a firm note on Wednesday.

Healthcare, materials and energy stocks moved higher, contributing substantially to market's positive close. A few stocks from financial and consumer discretionary sectors too moved up, while consumer staples and information stocks were a bit weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 109.09 points or 0.58% at 18,983.10, after hitting a new record high of 19,037.13.

Healthcare stocks Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended higher by 1.5% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) gained 1.05%.

In the materials space, Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) rallied 7%, while B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) gained 4 to 5.2%. Several other stocks, including Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended sharply higher.

In the energy space, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) climbed nearly 8%, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 5.6%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) ended 4.6% up and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 4.3%.

Among financial stocks, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) and Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) gained 4% and 3.1%, respectively. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended higher by 1 to 1.4%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) ended sharply higher.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 1.1% in February, from 1% in January. Although it was the steepest inflation rate in a year, it was below market expectations of 1.3%. Month on month, the consumer price index rose 0.5% in February.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.2% in February of 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

