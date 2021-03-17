Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,625-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive following upbeat guidance from the FOMC. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely higher om Wednesday as the glove makers and telecoms were mostly in the green - while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index added 1.01 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,624.97 after trading between 1,616.91 and 1,625.67. Volume was 12.669 billion shares worth 4.771 billion ringgit. There were 625 gainers and 513 decliners.

Among the actives, CIMB Group slid 0.22 percent, while Dialog Group shed 0.92 percent, Digi.com rallied 1.64 percent, Genting soared 3.52 percent, Genting Malaysia and MISC both jumped 1.60 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 1.03 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.96 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.17 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.26 percent, Maybank tumbled 1.18 percent, Maxis accelerated 1.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.97 percent, PPB Group lost 0.64 percent, Public Bank tanked 1.62 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.02 percent, Supermax skyrocketed 6.10 percent, Telekom Malaysia surged 3.90 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.19 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.67 percent and Axiata, Press Metal, Sime Darby Plantations, Hong Leong Bank and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher Wednesday following the FOMC's guidance, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 189.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 33,015.37, while the NASDAQ gained 53.63 points or 0.40 percent to end at 13,525.20 and the S&P 500 rose 11.41 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,974.12.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve forecast stronger economic growth and higher inflation this year but indicated it expects to keep interest rates at near-zero levels through 2023.

The Fed provided updated forecasts along with the announcement of the its universally expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.

The central bank also reiterated it plans to continue purchasing bonds at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its policy goals.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by another jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns over the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $64.60 a barrel.

