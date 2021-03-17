Singapore Stock Market Has A Green Light For Thursday's Trade

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 95 points or 3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,110-point plateau and it figures to move higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive following upbeat guidance from the FOMC. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the trusts, weakness from the industrials and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index added 4.14 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,109.65 after trading between 3,100.09 and 3,116.76. Volume was 2.28 billion shares worth 1.45 billion Singapore dollars. There were 220 gainers and 216 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT surged 2.69 percent, while CapitaLand surrendered 1.50 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust soared 2.31 percent, City Developments dropped 0.53 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.76 percent, Dairy Farm International tanked 2.04 percent, DBS Group advanced 0.43 percent, Keppel Corp declined 0.58 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 0.97 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 0.53 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.34 percent, SATS skidded 0.88 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.55 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.40 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plunged 2.24 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.52 percent, SingTel added 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 0.69 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.47 percent, Wilmar international fell 0.38 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.88 percent and Genting Singapore was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher Wednesday following the FOMC's guidance, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 189.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 33,015.37, while the NASDAQ gained 53.63 points or 0.40 percent to end at 13,525.20 and the S&P 500 rose 11.41 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,974.12.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve forecast stronger economic growth and higher inflation this year but indicated it expects to keep interest rates at near-zero levels through 2023.

The Fed provided updated forecasts along with the announcement of the its universally expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.

The central bank also reiterated it plans to continue purchasing bonds at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its policy goals.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by another jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns over the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $64.60 a barrel.

