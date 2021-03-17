Taiwan Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 425 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,215-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive following upbeat guidance from the FOMC. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday as the financial shares and stocks ended mostly in the red.

For the day, the index lost 97.34 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 16,215.82 after trading between 16,166.35 and 16,349.21.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.40 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.32 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.92 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 1.62 percent, First Financial sank 1.13 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.76 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.06 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.62 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.44 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.99 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.20 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.59 percent and Largan Precision and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher Wednesday following the FOMC's guidance, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 189.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 33,015.37, while the NASDAQ gained 53.63 points or 0.40 percent to end at 13,525.20 and the S&P 500 rose 11.41 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,974.12.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve forecast stronger economic growth and higher inflation this year but indicated it expects to keep interest rates at near-zero levels through 2023.

The Fed provided updated forecasts along with the announcement of the its universally expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.

The central bank also reiterated it plans to continue purchasing bonds at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its policy goals.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by another jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns over the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $64.60 a barrel.

Closer to home, the de facto central bank in Taiwan will conclude its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.125 percent.

