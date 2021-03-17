New Zealand GDP Sinks 1.0% On Quarter In Q4

New Zealand's gross domestic product was down 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 13.9 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 14.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, GDP sank 0.9 percent - again missing expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 0.4 percent).

For all of 2020, GDP was down 2.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.