Swiss Producer And Import Prices Decline In February

Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in February.

The producer price index declined 0.9 percent annually in February and import prices decreased 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained unchanged in February.

Prices for petroleum products, as well as for basic metals and semi-finished metal products were higher in February, while prices for pharmaceutical products declined, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices fell 0.1 percent yearly in February and remained unchanged from a month ago.

