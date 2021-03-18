Sweden Jobless Rate Increases In February

Sweden's jobless rate grew in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate increased to 9.7 percent in February from 9.3 percent in January.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 530,600 in February from 497,900 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 26.3 percent in February from 26.1 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 65.9 percent in February from 64.7 percent in January. The number of employed persons was 4.948 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent in February.

