Poland Industrial Production, Producer Prices Increase

Poland's industrial production rose less than expected in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in February.

Industrial production grew 2.7 percent annually in February. Economists had expected a growth of 3.9 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 2.7 percent yearly in February. Electricity output and water supply gained by 4.3 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 6.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 4.1 percent in February.

Producer prices grew 2.0 percent annually in February, following a 1.0 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a 1.3 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 15.5 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 1.5 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 1.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in February, after a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month.

