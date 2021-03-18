Italy Trade Surplus Rises In January

Italy's trade surplus increased in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 1.587 billion in January from EUR 0.534 billion in the same period last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 6.856 billion.

Exports declined 8.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.3 percent rise in December.

On an annual basis, imports fell 11.6 percent in January, following an 1.7 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 2.3 percent and imports rose 1.2 percent in January.

Economic News

