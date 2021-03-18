Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Thursday, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and rising U.S. bond yields.

Data on private sector employment in Canada, and U.S. jobless claims are likely to make an impact as well on price movements early on in the session.

The Canadian market ended at a new high on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 109.09 points or 0.58% at 18,983.10, after hitting a new record high of 19,037.13.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) said that it reached a credit agreement with Funds advised by King Street Capital Management, L.P. As per the Credit Agreement, the company has raised a US$750 million senior secured term loan. The can obtain up to an additional US$500 million of incremental senior secured debt pursuant to the Credit Agreement.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) reported a loss of $20.8 million or 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended January 31, 2021, compared with a loss of $298.2 million or $4.52 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter when it took large one-time charges related to its goodwill and intangible assets.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as Treasury yields climbed despite the dovish Fed decision. The U.S. Federal Reserve Wednesday reiterated its accommodative monetary policy and projected the U.S. to grow 6.5% this year, the fastest pace in four decades, due to the successful vaccine rollout and recently agreed on fiscal stimulus.

European stocks are higher with investors cheering the Fed's pledge to continue its easy-money policies. The are also digesting the Bank of England's policy announcement. The BoE has left its benchmark rate and quantitative easing unchanged, with its Monetary Policy Committee voting to hold the interest rate at 0.1% and the quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.65 or 1.01% at $63.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are up slightly at $1,727.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.152 or 0.58% at $26.210 an ounce.

Market Analysis