8 In 10 Americans Think Minimum Wage Is Too Low

The vast majority of Americans agree that the federal minimum wage is too low and should be increased to at least $15 per hour, a recent study revealed.

Global market research firm Ipsos released a new, comprehensive federal minimum wage study that polled more than 6,000 Americans on their knowledge of and opinions on the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

It highlighted the difficulties for those earning less than $15 per hour to afford basic necessities, the significant impact increasing the federal minimum wage would have on American lives, and the role that large businesses should play in increasing the minimum wage.

Eight in ten Americans say the current federal minimum wage amount of $7.25 an hour is too low. Among those surveyed, two-thirds support increasing it to $15 per hour.

The majority of Americans also believe raising the minimum wage would have a positive impact on employees in general.

"Virtually any policy discussion today devolves into partisan debates and experts talking past each other," said Chris Jackson, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Ipsos. "Rarely, if ever, do the opinions or preferences of regular Americans enter into these debates, but our study clearly indicates that the American people want to see the federal minimum wage increased."

"This level of agreement is practically unheard of in contemporary America and reflects an overwhelming public consensus that elected officials should think twice before disputing," he added.

Thirty-seven percent of temporary or seasonal employees say they make less than $15 an hour.

Eighty percent of those who were surveyed think large employers should play a role in raising the federal minimum wage.

The report notes that Amazon's decision in 2018 to increase starting wages to at least $15 an hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees immediately drove a positive impact. The increase helped the e-commerce giant's employees purchase cars, pay for home repairs and college tuition, and build their savings.

Amazon, as one of the United States' largest employers, continues to encourage other large companies to raise their wages and to advocate for members of Congress to raise the minimum wage.

"We believe that $15 an hour is the minimum that anyone in the U.S. should earn for an hour of labor; that's why we were among the first major employers to offer a $15 an hour starting wage and why we've been advocating for an increase to the federal minimum wage ever since," said Jay Carney, Senior Vice President, Amazon Global Corporate Affairs.

Amazon's minimum wage comes on top of comprehensive benefits like healthcare, 401(k) company matching, and paid parental leave.

