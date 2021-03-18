Taiwan Stock Market May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 425 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,285-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly negative thanks to a spike in bond yields and plummeting oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 72.02 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 16,287.84 after trading between 16,264.61 and 16,410.02.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.76 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial dipped 0.17 percent, First Financial rose 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.98 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.78 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.54 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.00 percent, MediaTek lost 0.55 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 0.12 percent, Asia Cement added 0.80 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened mixed on Thursday but turned firmly negative as the day progressed - particularly among technology stocks.

The Dow tumbled 153.07 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 32,862.30, while the NASDAQ plummeted 409.03 points or 3.02 percent to end at 13,116.17 and the S&P 500 sank 58.66 points or 1.48 percent to close at 3,915.46.

The weakness on Wall Street came as another spike in treasury yields renewed concerns about the outlook for high-growth companies. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumped above 1.7 percent to reach its highest levels since January of 2020, while the thirty-year bond yield shot up to its highest levels since last summer.

Yields skyrocketed despite assurances by the Federal Reserve that interest rates will remain at near-zero levels through 2023. Analysts attributed the jump in yields to concerns that the Fed's apparent willingness to let inflation accelerate more than normal will reduce the appeal of bonds.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week thanks to the winter storm in Texas. Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its reading on regional manufacturing spiked to a 50-year high in March.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to uncertainty about the pace of the economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $4.60 or 7.1 percent at $60.00 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis