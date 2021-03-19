European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finance data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 21 billion in February from GBP 8.75 billion in January.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price data is due. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 2 percent in February from 0.9 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Sales are expected to drop 2.5 percent on year in February, following a 6 percent decrease in January.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 4.25 percent.

Economic News

