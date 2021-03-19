Poland Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected

Poland's retail sales declined more than expected in February, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 7.3 percent growth in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent decline.

Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment decreased 13.5 percent yearly in February and those of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 14.8 percent. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products, and others decreased 5.2 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 3.5 percent in February.

At current prices, retail sales declined 2.7 percent annually in February and rose 4.0 percent monthly.

Economic News

