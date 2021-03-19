Canadian Market Marginally Up An Hour Past Noon In Cautious Trade

The Canadian stock market is turning in a mixed performance on Friday amid somewhat cautious moves by investors. Shares from energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors are faring well, while financial, industrial and materials shares are a bit subdued.

Investors are digesting economic data from Canada and the U.S., and are tracking updates on the vaccination front, in addition to closely following the trend in the bond .

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 36.76 points or 0.2% at 18,873.23 nearly an hour past noon. Earlier, after sliding to a low of 18,721.74, the index rose to 18,883.68.

Among energy stocks, Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 4%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are also sharply higher.

Healthcare stocks Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (CRON.TO) are gaining 3.75%, 3.5% and 3%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising nearly 1.5%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) is gaining 4.3%, BRP Inc (DOO.TO) is rising 3.7% and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) is up nearly 3%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) is up by about 2.5%, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) are up 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are rising 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Sierra Wirelss (SW.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.

Materials shares Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are notably lower. Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) are up 2 to 4.3%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are lower by 0.6 to 1%, while Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is up by about 1.2%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada dropped 1.1% month-over-month in January. Economists had forecast a 3% decline in sales. Retail Sales were up 1.3% in January compared to the same month last year.

Retail Sales Excluding Autos in Canada decreased 1.2% month-over-month in January, less than an expected drop of 2.6%.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News